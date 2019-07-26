UNHCR Monthly Operational Update: Kakuma Camp & Kalobeyei Settlement, Kenya (1 – 30 June 2019)

189,661 Refugees and asylum seekers registered in Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlement as of 30 June 2019.

9,449 New arrivals refugees and asylum seekers registered in 2019.

7,140 Newly arrived refugees from South Sudan registered in 2019.

KEY INDICATORS

1,647 Permanent shelter units constructed in Kalobeyei settlement through CBI since 2018.

450 Individuals departed for resettlement to the US, Canada and Australia in 2019.

13,084 Refugees are actively enrolled in KASI as of 28 June 2019.

Highlights

Kenya marks 2019 World Refugee Day in Kakuma camp: Thousands of residents of Turkana West sub-county came together to mark the 2019 World Refugee Day in Kakuma, Kenya. The event was attended by top Government Officials, led by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Patrick Ntutu, and Governor of Turkana County, HE. Josephat Nanok, donor and private sector representation and partners. The 2019 WRD event also presented a unique opportunity for partners to highlight their services and assistance including a demonstration of Identity Management services by the Refugee Affairs Secretariat and UNHCR. The 2019 event culminated into two-panel discussion on Financial Inclusion of refugees and a second panel on the importance of Education, which was attended by key stakeholders and private sector including the CEO of Morneau Shepell Foundation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ya31l85AQ90&feature=youtu.be http://morneaushepell.mediaroom.com/2019-06-20-Morneau-Shepell-recognize...

South Sudanese refugee participates in Kenya’s prestigious Pupils Reward Scheme (PURES): Juk Mabior, a South Sudanese refugee student who emerged best in the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Turkana West SubCounty, was invited to State House for one week under the prestigious Pupils Reward Scheme (PURES) mentorship programme by Kenya’s first lady Ms Margaret Kenyatta. https://www.unhcr.org/ke/14623-south-sudanese-girl-in-kakuma-shines-inke...

Mercy Masika, Kenya’s Afro-Soul Songstress, Appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador: For close to two years, Masika has served as an active High Profile Supporter for UNHCR’s LuQuLuQu campaign. The LuQuLuQu campaign challenges the narrative of the African refugee: https://www.unhcr.org/ke/15704-mercy-masika-kenyas-afro-soul-songstress-...

HRH. Queen of Belgium spends time with refugees in Kakuma and Kalobeyei: HM Queen Mathilde, honorary President of Unicef Belgium, and HRH Princess Elisabeth visited Kakuma camp to great support to the education programmes of UNICEF with children and young women. https://twitter.com/UNHCR_Kenya/status/1143561897796603906