UNHCR Monthly Operational Update: Kakuma Camp & Kalobeyei Settlement, Kenya (1 – 30 April 2019)

188,338 Refugees and asylum seekers registered in Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlement as of 5 May 2019.

5,446 New arrivals refugees and asylum seekers registered since the beginning of January 2019.

4,109 Newly arrived refugees from South Sudan registered since the beginning of January 2019

Update on Achievements

Highlights

Launch of KISEDP in Turkana West Sub County: On 1 April 2019, the County Government lead by the Governor Turkana County, HE Josephat Nanok, UNHCR, partners and other key stakeholders including National and (sub)-county government officials, donors, WB/IFC, UN agencies, NGO’s, refugee and the host communities, came together to launch the Kalobeyei Integrated Socio–Economic Development Plan in Kakuma. The aim of the launch was to create awareness on KISEDP to all stakeholders and residents of Kakuma West Sub County.

KISEDP Thematic Working Groups meetings: Between 2 - 4 April 2019, the Turkana County Government, UNHCR, and partners conducted the Working Group (WG) meetings for each of the eight KISEDP components. The objective of the 2019 Quarter 1 introductory meetings was to provide all stakeholders with an opportunity to discuss the revised KISEDP document, to clarify/agree with each stakeholder’s their roles and responsibilities as well as to agree on priorities and required actions to be taken to ensure a smooth implementation of the Plan.

KISEDP Steering Committee Meeting: On 2 April 2019, the KISEDP steering committee held its first bi-annual meeting for 2019, chaired by the Deputy Governor and co-chaired by the County Commissioner and UNHCR. The steering committee is composed of representatives from both Government, WB/IFC, UN agencies, NGOs, and private sector.

TECHFUGEES Workshop: A first ever Techfugees Hackathon competition in Africa has been carried out in Nairobi with the participation of two refugee groups among eight groups that competed. The hackathon competition aimed at finding innovative solutions for health services in Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei Settlement.

Refugees to access movement passes and apply for incentive jobs using UNHCR’s online innovative tool KASI: The use of Kiosk for Access Service and Information (KASI) system has allowed the issuance of travel and movement passes in an easier manner for refugees as well enhanced the recruitment process of beneficiaries by organizations working in Kakuma. As an innovative tool, KASI has promoted a more efficient use of refugees existing data and ensures that their information is biometrically verifiable and available.