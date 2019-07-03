UNHCR Kenya Factsheet: 01 - 31 May 2019

2,580 new arrivals were registered in May; 320 in Nairobi, 2,260 in Kakuma.

83,938 Somalis have been assisted to return to Somalia under the voluntary repatriation programme since 2014. Since the beginning of 2019, 1,013 have been assisted to return to Somalia. In addition, 39 Burundians have been assisted to return home since the beginning of the year.

By end of May 2019, there were 211,544 (44%) refugees in Dadaab, 190,181 (40%) and in Kakuma & Kalobeyei Settlement, 74,970 (16%) in urban areas.

Working with Partners

■ The Dadaab refugee operations are coordinated by UNHCR Sub-Office Dadaab, which also serves the three camps in Dadaab Sub-County. UNHCR Field Office Alinjugur is part of the larger Dadaab operation and covers Hagadera camp in Fafi Sub-County. Both UNHCR offices cooperate closely with NGOs and other international organizations including WFP, UNICEF and IOM. The main government counterparts are the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Office and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS).

■ UNHCR continues to work closely with the Government of Kenya, the Turkana County Government through the Office of the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), the Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) and partners to ensure support to refugees and asylum seekers. Monthly Inter-Agency meetings chaired by UNHCR and RAS continue to be held including monthly meetings with refugee representatives in the camp.

■ UNHCR continued to hold a joint protection desk with Kenya Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) at the refugee-processing centre in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

Main Activities

Operational Highlights

■ UNHCR, Kenyan Muslims fundraise for refugee education: UNHCR and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims raised over 15 million shillings (150,000 U.S. dollars) in support of refugee education at an Iftar dinner held in Nairobi, Kenya.

■ UNHCR with other members of the interagency taskforce on Refugee Act review accompanied parliamentarians from departmental committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, and the committee on Administration and National Security, for a familiarization visit to Dadaab and Kakuma Refugee Camps to seek views from stakeholders on the review of the act and better understanding of refugee management. The MPs have a key role in the review of the Refugees Act.

■ UNHCR participated in the UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) retreat on 28 - 31 May whose objective was to review, harmonize and validate annual joint work plans. UNHCR is involved in the design, implementation and reporting on three strategic result areas - social, economic and political.

■ UNHCR in collaboration with World University Service of Canada (WUSC) held an interactive event, supported by the Humanitarian Education Accelerator (HEA), in Nairobi on 14 May 2019. The forum brought together Kenya’s Ministry of Education, officials, refugees, teachers and education partners to celebrate innovation in education in camp-settings that promote inclusive and equitable education for refugees and host community children.

■ Six learners from Morneau Shepell Girls’ School took a test that would see them represent Turkana county and compete with their fellow students across the country in the InterswitchSPAK competition. The competition targets form three students with a special interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).