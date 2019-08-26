UNHCR Kenya Factsheet: 01 - 31 July 2019

2,227 new arrivals were registered in July, 1,256 in urban areas, 970 in Kakuma and 1 in Dadaab.

84,442 Somalis have been assisted to return to Somalia under the voluntary repatriation programme since 2014. Since the beginning of 2019, 1,596 have been assisted to return to Somalia. In addition, 705 Burundians have been assisted to return home since the beginning of 2018.

By end of July 2019, there were 211,591 (45%) refugees in Dadaab, 211,591 (40%) and in Kakuma & Kalobeyei Settlement, 73,693 (15%) in urban areas.

Working with Partners

■ The Dadaab refugee operations are coordinated by UNHCR Sub-Office Dadaab, which also serves the three camps in Dadaab Sub-County. UNHCR Field Office Alinjugur is part of the larger Dadaab operation and covers Hagadera camp in Fafi Sub-County. Both UNHCR offices cooperate closely with NGOs and other international organizations including WFP, UNICEF and IOM. The main government counterparts are the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Office and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS).

■ UNHCR continues to work closely with the Government of Kenya, the Turkana County Government through the Office of the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), the Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) and partners to ensure support to refugees and asylum seekers. Monthly Inter-Agency meetings chaired by UNHCR and RAS continue to be held including monthly meetings with refugee representatives in the camp.

■ UNHCR continued to hold a joint protection desk with Kenya Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) at the refugee-processing centre in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

Main Activities

Operational Highlights

■ Following the publication of the Huduma Bill 2019, and the government’s call for public participation,

UNHCR together with RAS, IRC and RCK attended the public participation at Kenya School of Government on 31 July. The Bill seeks to harmonize and consolidate registration laws in Kenya. UNHCR is also preparing written comments to the Bill.

■ On 29 July to 2 August 2019, UNHCR and Danish Refuge Council hosted 12 World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGLs) and dubbed the Kakuma Impact Expedition. During the expedition, the YGLs delivered an executive entrepreneurship course to 18 refugee and Kenyan entrepreneurs using a curriculum developed by Oxford University.

■ Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Group, Nick Read, visited Kakuma refugee camp where he observed the impact of Vodafone supported Instant Network Schools (INS) programme, offering interactive learning through digital platforms.

■ A familiarization mission of the Garissa County Technical Directors to Dadaab was conducted from 1st to 3rd July 2019, followed by a mission to Kalobeyei which was conducted from 8th to 10th July 2019. The missions were aimed at providing the Garissa County Government officials with in depth understanding of the Dadaab refugee situation as well as the Kalobeyei settlement model.