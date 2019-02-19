UNHCR Kenya Factsheet: 01 – 31 January 2019

2,250 new arrivals were registered in December; 1,410 in Nairobi, 836 in Kakuma and 4 in Dadaab 81,983

Somalis have been assisted to return to Somalia under the voluntary repatriation programme since 2014. In January 2019, 77 were assisted to return to Somalia

By end of January 2019, there were 209,979 (44%) refugees in Dadaab, 188,513 (40%) and in Kakuma & Kalobeyei Settlement, 76,920 (16%) in urban areas.

Working with Partners

■ The Dadaab refugee operations are coordinated by UNHCR Sub-Office Dadaab, which also serves the three camps in Dadaab Sub-County. UNHCR Field Office Alinjugur is part of the larger Dadaab operation and covers Hagadera camp in Fafi Sub-County. Both UNHCR offices cooperate closely with NGOs and other international organizations including WFP, UNICEF and IOM. The main government counterparts are the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Office and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS).

■ UNHCR continues to work closely with the Government of Kenya, the Turkana County Government through the Office of the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), the Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) and partners to ensure support to refugees and asylum seekers. Monthly Inter-Agency meetings chaired by UNHCR and RAS continue to be held including monthly meetings with refugee representatives in the camp.

■ UNHCR continued to hold a joint protection desk with Kenya Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) at the refugee-processing centre in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.