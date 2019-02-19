19 Feb 2019

UNHCR Kenya Factsheet: 01 – 31 January 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (443.12 KB)

  • 2,250 new arrivals were registered in December; 1,410 in Nairobi, 836 in Kakuma and 4 in Dadaab 81,983

  • Somalis have been assisted to return to Somalia under the voluntary repatriation programme since 2014. In January 2019, 77 were assisted to return to Somalia

  • By end of January 2019, there were 209,979 (44%) refugees in Dadaab, 188,513 (40%) and in Kakuma & Kalobeyei Settlement, 76,920 (16%) in urban areas.

Working with Partners

■ The Dadaab refugee operations are coordinated by UNHCR Sub-Office Dadaab, which also serves the three camps in Dadaab Sub-County. UNHCR Field Office Alinjugur is part of the larger Dadaab operation and covers Hagadera camp in Fafi Sub-County. Both UNHCR offices cooperate closely with NGOs and other international organizations including WFP, UNICEF and IOM. The main government counterparts are the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Office and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS).

■ NGOs and other international organizations including WFP, UNICEF and IOM. The main government counterparts are the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Office and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS).

■ UNHCR continues to work closely with the Government of Kenya, the Turkana County Government through the Office of the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), the Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) and partners to ensure support to refugees and asylum seekers. Monthly Inter-Agency meetings chaired by UNHCR and RAS continue to be held including monthly meetings with refugee representatives in the camp.

■ UNHCR continued to hold a joint protection desk with Kenya Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) at the refugee-processing centre in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.