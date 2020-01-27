UNHCR Kenya Factsheet: 01 - 31 December 2019

27,128 refugees and asylum seekers were registered in 2019; 13,241 in urban areas, 13,639 in Kakuma and 248 in Dadaab.

85,067 Somalis have been assisted to return to Somalia under the voluntary repatriation programme since 2014, of these 2,142 in 2019.

In addition, 742 Burundians have been assisted to return home since the beginning of 2018.

By end of December 2019, there were 217,151 (44%) refugees in Dadaab, 193,684 (40%) and in Kakuma & Kalobeyei Settlement, 78,912 (16%) in urban areas.

Working with Partners

■ The Dadaab refugee operations are coordinated by UNHCR Sub-Office Dadaab, which also serves the three camps in Dadaab Sub-County. UNHCR Field Office Alinjugur is part of the larger Dadaab operation and covers Hagadera camp in Fafi Sub-County. Both UNHCR offices cooperate closely with NGOs and other international organizations including WFP, UNICEF and IOM. The main government counterparts are the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Office and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS).

■ NGOs and other international organizations including WFP, UNICEF and IOM. The main government counterparts are the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Office and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS).

■ UNHCR continues to work closely with the Government of Kenya, the Turkana County Government through the Office of the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), the Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) and partners to ensure support to refugees and asylum seekers. Monthly Inter-Agency meetings chaired by UNHCR and RAS continue to be held including monthly meetings with refugee representatives in the camp.

■ UNHCR continues to run a joint protection desk with Kenya Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) at the refugee-processing centre in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.