UNHCR Kenya Factsheet: 01 –31 December 2018

1,259 new arrivals were registered in December; 670 in Nairobi and 599 in Kakuma.

81,983 Somalis have been assisted to return to Somalia under the voluntary repatriation programme since 2014, 7,559 of them in 2018. In addition, 586 Burundians and 1,963 Ethiopians were also assisted to return home in 2018.

By end of December, there were 208,633 (44%) refugees in Dadaab, 187,349 (40%) and in Kakuma & Kalobeyei Settlement, 75,742 (16%) in urban areas.

