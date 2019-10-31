UNHCR Kenya Factsheet: 01 - 30 September 2019

2,153 new arrivals were registered in September; 946 in urban areas, 991 in Kakuma and 216 in Dadaab.

84,673 Somalis have been assisted to return to Somalia under the voluntary repatriation programme since 2014, of these 1,952 in 2019. In addition, 744 Burundians have been assisted to return home since the beginning of 2018.

By end of July 2019, there were 215,405 (44%) refugees in Dadaab, 191,570 (40%) and in Kakuma & Kalobeyei Settlement, 75,467 (16%) in urban areas.

