UNHCR Kenya: COVID-19 Response Update (5 June 2020)

UNHCR Kenya’s Biweekly Update provides consolidated and up-to-date information on issues related to the refugee situation in Kenya in relation to the COVID-19 Emergency Response.

As of 31 May, Kenya hosts 494,649 refugees and asylum-seekers in Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps, as well as urban areas (84% live in camps and 16% urban areas). In addition, an estimated 18,500 stateless persons live in the country.