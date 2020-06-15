Kenya
UNHCR Kenya: COVID-19 Response Update (5 June 2020)
Background
UNHCR Kenya’s Biweekly Update provides consolidated and up-to-date information on issues related to the refugee situation in Kenya in relation to the COVID-19 Emergency Response.
As of 31 May, Kenya hosts 494,649 refugees and asylum-seekers in Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps, as well as urban areas (84% live in camps and 16% urban areas). In addition, an estimated 18,500 stateless persons live in the country.
Update on the COVID-19 Situation in Kenya
As of 4 June 2020, there are 2,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya, of which 592 recovered and 78 deaths. In total, 87,698 persons have been tested in the country.
There are nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps, with eight in Dadaab and one in Kakuma who are all stable and asymptomatic.