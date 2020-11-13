UNESCO and partners sign MOU on ending teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence in Kenya

UNESCO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kenya's National Council of Population and Development (NCPD), Plan International and UN Women to implement a media campaign on ending teenage pregnancy and gender- based violence (GBV) during this year's 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and beyond.

The implementation of the campaign will create awareness through multiple platforms of the underlying causes of teenage pregnancy and increased cases of GBV during the COVID-19n pandemic, and call upon identified target audiences to take cation in order to promote behaviour and attitude change, as well as social transformation.

Messages will be placed on Royal Media House's multiple platforms to reach policy makers, service providers, parents, religious leaders, boys, girls, civil society, the private sector, the media and other stakeholders. Television dramas, talk shows, virtual discussions and social media engagements will be conducted to raise awareness on the need to end teenage pregnancy and GBV.

The 6.97 million Kenya Shillings (about US$64 000) campaign contributes to the UNESCO programme on ending early and unintended pregnancy (EUP) being implemented across several African countries. Through the #LetsTalkEUP campaign, UNESCO imagines an Eastern and Southern Africa region where all adolescents are empowered and have the knowledge, information, agency and support to prevent EUP and reach their full potential.