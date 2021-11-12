Understanding the Socioeconomic Differences of Urban and Camp-Based Refugees in Kenya

The comparative analysis on the socioeconomic conditions of urban and camp-based refugees in Kenya builds upon the findings of the Kalobeyei, Kakuma and Urban Socioeconomic Surveys (SES). It offers an analytical understanding about key differences between refugees while providing explanations, and policy recommendations.

Finding

Refugees in Kenya are not systematically included in national surveys, which results in a lack of comparable socioeconomic data of refugees and their hosts.

Recommendations

Systematic inclusion of refugees in national household surveys complemented by specific refugee and host community surveys can provide evidence for policy planning and programming. Panel surveys can offer a better understanding of changes over time to inform durable solutions.