Understanding the Socioeconomic Conditions of Refugees in Kenya

The Kalobeyei Settlement was established in 2015 in Turkana West, Kenya, to accommodate the growingpopulation of the Kakuma Refugee Camps. The settlement was set up based on principles of refugee self-reliance,integrated delivery of services to refugees and host community members, and greater support for livelihoodopportunities through evidence-based interventions. The Kalobeyei Integrated Socioeconomic Development Plan(KISEDP), an area-based development framework, aligns with the Global Compact on Refugees in recognizing theneed for collecting and using socioeconomic data on refugees and hosts for targeted programming, linkinghumanitarian and development actions. TheUNHCR-World Bank 2018 Kalobeyei Socioeconomic Survey, a replica of the Kenyan national survey measuring poverty (KIHBS), generates comparable evidence to inform policy and program targeting to support refugees and host communities.* The Kalobeyei survey provides a comprehensivesnapshot of demographic characteristics, standards of living, social cohesion and specific vulnerabilities. Highlightsof the survey's findings are presented here.