Understanding the Socioeconomic Conditions of Refugees in Kalobeyei, Kenya

The Kalobeyei Settlement was established in 2015 in Turkana West, Kenya, to accommodate the growing population of the Kakuma Refugee Camps. The settlement was set up based on principles of refugee self-reliance, integrated delivery of services to refugees and host community members, and greater support for livelihood opportunities through evidence-based interventions. The Kalobeyei Integrated Socioeconomic Development Plan (KISEDP), an area-based development framework, aligns with the Global Compact on Refugees in recognizing the need for collecting and using socioeconomic data on refugees and hosts for targeted programming, linking humanitarian and development actions. The UNHCR-World Bank 2018 Kalobeyei Socioeconomic Profiling Survey (SEP), a replica of the Kenyan national survey measuring poverty (KIHBS), generates comparable evidence to inform policy and programme targeting to support refugees and host communities.* The SEP provides a comprehensive snapshot of demographic characteristics, standards of living, social cohesion and specific vulnerabilities – information that is crucial for informing policy and targeted programming. Main highlights of the SEP findings are presented here.