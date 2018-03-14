14 Mar 2018

UN Migration Agency and Strathmore University Launch Solar Water Training

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (357.57 KB)

13 March 2018, Nairobi - IOM, the UN Migration Agency, has partnered with Strathmore University in Kenya to start a Solar Water Pumping course which is being launched on 13 March 2018. The training ensues from the IOM-led Global Solar & Water Initiative (GLOSWI) through European Union humanitarian funding and will be incorporated into the Strathmore Energy Research Center curriculum. It will be run several times each year. Other partners to the project include Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The course is aimed at building the capacity of humanitarian engineers, government specialists, private sector and consultants working in the field of water supply and clean energy.

Over the years, the initiative has already trained many water and energy specialists from various humanitarian agencies and UN bodies in East and Horn of Africa in a bid to make water supply more sustainable, ecological and cost-efficient in both humanitarian and development settings. Many of those trained are providing services to local communities and in settlements for refugees and internally displaced persons.

The use of clean energy in water projects is growing exponentially in the East Africa region, with hundreds of millions of US dollars invested every year.

“Our partnership with Strathmore University is unique in its nature and will serve as a model to share solar water innovations to future engineering practitioners. We are now at a time where clean and affordable energy can increase access to water in places where in the past, access involved walking long distances,” said Jeffrey Labovitz, UN Migration Agency’s Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa.

Across many rural communities and poor urban centers in East and Horn of Africa, millions of people suffer from a dearth of access to clean and safe water. More often, they are forced to trek miles to get water from streams for domestic and animal consumption. “East Africa offers a huge untapped potential to provide affordable and clean water to communities who need it most,” said Jérôme Burlot, Water and Sanitation expert for EU Humanitarian Aid in East Africa. “By training more water experts we can spread the knowledge and skills to exploit this potential.” The course will help the trainees with hands-on training while at the same time foster further dialogue on best practices for effective solar water pumping in East Africa.

The solar water pumping course will focus on solar technology, fluid dynamics, pump mechanics, hydrology, irrigation, policy and regulatory frameworks. It will also give insights on policy and regulatory frameworks, financing solutions and innovative business models with socio-economic benefits to local economies.

The potential applications of this course include small-scale irrigation, potable water supply for institutions, community-scale water supply schemes and livestock water supply.

For media inquiries, please contact Kenneth Odiwuor, Tel: +254 722 560363, Email: kodiwuor@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.