UN-Habitat Trains Youths from Klaobeyei Integrated settlement and Kalobeyei Town In Turkana west Sub-County

29 Nov 2019 Kakuma, Turkana – Twenty Youth from Kalobeyei integrated settlements and Kalobeyei town were this week trained on how to document their day to day life through Photography and Videography. The training began on Monday 25th November 2019 focusing mostly on principles of photography and videography and how these can be used to map urban development issues in the refugee and the host community settlements in Kalobeyei.

This was the second workshop following a successful one that was conducted in 2016 when Kalobeyei integrated settlement was being established. The purpose of the workshop was to map the existing infrastructure, and social economic activities in the settlement at the time in a bid to engage the youth on understanding issues of planning and urban development and particularly help them take their role in participating in the larger development agenda in this thematic area.

The photography workshop was clustered into themes, namely urban basic services, urban economy, climate change in environment, urban agriculture, housing, mobility and gender mainstreaming. They all participated in field visits in the two settlements to document these themes within their communities.

One of the participants from the host community, Hyvine Muya said, “This is the first time in my life to hold and use a camera, and more importantly, to use it to document the challenges faced by the people of Kalobeyei town and I am grateful to UN-Habitat for giving us this chance to acquire skills that we can use to better our lives through telling our stories.”

On the other hand Ajiba Jaye from the refugee community highlighted that, “ I have acquired a lot of skills on how to do photographs and videos, for example I have learnt how to handle the camera and basics of positioning and photo capturing and I would like to use the newly acquired skills to expand my work in both photography and filming to tell positive stories about our lives.”

The photos taken by the participants were showcased in an exhibition that was conducted on the last day of the workshop and its was attended by a larger group from the refugee and the host community as the youths presented photos mapped out during their individual field projects.