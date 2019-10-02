UN-Habitat organized meeting plots planning for host community land in Kenya’s Turkana County

Kalobeyei, Kenya 2 October 2019-- UN-Habitat in collaboration with the Turkana county government and leaders in Turkana West constituency recently organized a meeting to initiate the planning for the host community land adjacent to Kalobeyei New Settlement.

Funded by the Government of Japan, UN-Habitat’s support in the last years to the planning function in Kalobeyei was developed with the anticipation of future growth and expansion in the area. This is as opposed to Kakuma refugee camp, a distance away, which has grown organically and was unplanned. The Kalobeyei New Settlement was developed to respond to the influx of refugees into the over-capacitated Kakuma camp, and to leverage the economic opportunities that would come from the intervention, which includes the construction of the Lodwar-Lokichoggio Highway, which is part of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project as part of the Kalobeyei Integrated Socio-Economic Development Programme.

Increasingly over the last decades, forced and voluntary migration of populations into urban areas present a challenge to hosting countries, especially developing countries. Kenya now hosts a near total of 400,000 refugees, with a large number hosted in Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei New Settlement in one of the poorest countries, Turkana County. In the absence of good and sustainable urban planning two decades ago, the migration of refugees into Kakuma refugee camp has resulted in the organic development and growth of the camp and neighbouring town. Referring to this experience, unplanned urbanization is also likely to occur near Kalobeyei New Settlement should it not be well planned for.

Answering to that concern, UN-Habitat has been supporting the local government, and humanitarian and development partners in the planning and design of Kalobeyei New Settlement, which lies 25km from Kakuma town, and 5km from Kakuma refugee camp. The settlement now has a growing and vibrant urban economy where both host and refugee community members provide for and purchase a diversity of goods and services. The presence of the settlement has also attracted linear development along the LAPSSET Corridor which needs to be addressed. In the meeting, stakeholders discussed the scope of the project, and solutions to address the challenges with increasing migration into the county, while also being able to leverage on opportunities of urbanization for greater local economic development.

In the meeting, the UN-Habitat physical Planner Charles Mwau said that “Kalobeyei New Settlement is likely to attract investments and land development opportunities in the adjacent area,’ he added that “this will require proper planning to prevent a scenario of unplanned urban development as observed in Kakuma”. Having supported the County to formulate an Advisory Development Plan for the settlement, this corridor plan is expected to advance the planning interventions required in the area. Besides guiding investments, good land use planning and management in the area the plan guide host community integration, conserve environment and for effective land use management.

Local leaders and participants noted that the planning process will require a multi-level and multi-sectoral coordination, involving government and non-government stakeholders (e.g. local communities, donor agencies, private sector and non-profit organizations). The county director for physical planning Mr. Davis Munyialo highlighted that, ‘the project will support connectivity between various refugee settlements and towns in Turkana west as well as contribute highly to the County government plan to have a Municipality that includes all the refugee settlements, Kalobeyei and Kakuma town’.

This inception meeting will be followed by a series of participatory planning workshops with the host and the refugee community, civil society organizations, Local NGOs, private sector and the local government to develop the vision for the adjacent corridor plan. The plan is expected to be completed and submitted to Turkana County Government for approval by February 2020.