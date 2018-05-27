Two die, several displaced after Baringo dams spill water

In Summary

By FLORAH KOECH

Two women have died and families displaced after three dams spilled water in Baringo County on Friday.

Churo Division Assistant County Commissioner Stephen Wasike said the women were swept away when trying to cross Amaya River in Tiaty Sub-County.

"The two women were crossing the Amaya River on their way home oblivious that some dams had drained their water.

"They were swept away by the raging waters and several families have also been displaced. More than 50 livestock were also swept away," Mr Wasike said on Saturday.

DAMS

The incident occurred after Kanapus Dam, whose walls have cracks, spilled its water into Chepelo Dam that also drained its water into Kacheptuiya Dam.

The three dams were constructed by the regional government to alleviate water shortages.

"Concerned authorities should monitor the dams because the Chepelo dam, which is bigger, has cracked already and all the water, should the rains persist, will spill posing danger to families living downstream," Mr Wasike added.

He said some shops were also swept away.

CRISIS

Churo/Amaya Ward Representative Makale Selemoi said a humanitarian crisis is looming in the area since houses and other social amenities have been damaged.

"The situation is so dire and young children and the elderly are the worst hit as they are beginning to contract diseases due to the biting cold. We are appealing to humanitarian agencies to come to our aid to assist the affected families," Mr Selemoi said.

He urged the government to ensure quality dams are constructed

Learning at Chepelo Primary School has been disrupted due to flooding.