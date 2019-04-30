Turkana County signs Sh8bn food security deal with WFP

In Summary

By PETER WARUTUMO

The Turkana County government and the World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a five-year deal for a joint implementation of programmes aimed at achieving food security.

The joint programme comes at a time when the county is faced with severe drought which is affecting most residents.

WFP has contributed USD 51 million (Sh5 billion) while the county will top up with USD 33.5 million (Sh3.3 billion) in the five-year programme beginning 2019.

The deal seeks to improve food security, healthcare, social protection, and emergency programmes among many others.

10,000 HOUSEHOLDS

Speaking after the signing of the MoU at the county headquarters in Lodwar, Governor Josphat Nanok, while thanking WFP, said the food security programme targets 10,000 households.

It also seeks to reduce dependency level from 80 percent to a manageable level.

WFP Country Representative Analissa Conte said the five-year joint programme will transform and influence county government structures and food security systems in order to build resilience for the affected communities.

It will also increase market access for farmers and strengthen the county’s preparedness in dealing with emergencies, implement school feeding programmes and nutrition campaigns for vulnerable groups.