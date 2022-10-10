Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Save for the traces of rainfall in dekad one, extremely dry weather conditions were prevalent over all areas of the county during the period under review. Consequently, the aggregate rainfall for the six-month period (April to September 2022) represented only 21 percent of the normal rainfall.

• Deterioration in the condition of vegetation was observed more so in the Fishing and Pastoral Livelihood Zones as depicted through the VCI-3month value that shifted albeit slightly.

Turkana Central, North and Loima were the most affected.

• Acute water shortage was witnessed in many areas with underground water sources yielding little amounts, increased breakdowns and almost all the open water sources had dried up.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Despite the return trekking distance to water source stabilizing although outside the normal range for the season, the body condition for all livestock species remained poor with nil milk production and consumption being recorded across all sites.

• The terms of trade remained unchanged but was significantly lower than the five-year average for September. Livestock migration was observed towards the border areas of the county and there were no excessive livestock mortalities.

• Proportion of households categorized as having a poor FCS increased by five percent with a significant shift in the fraction of ‘severely/moderately’ malnourished under-fives being recorded. Notably, most households were applying more severe consumption based coping strategies in September across all the livelihood zones.