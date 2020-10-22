Kenya
Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Depressed rainfall with a temporal distribution of 1-2 days was experienced in some sections of Turkana West and South in September. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (April to September 2020) represents 242 percent of the total rainfall normally received for the period. However, the forecast points to a more than average chance of below normal rainfall as evidenced by the SPI3 for the short rains season.
Save for the Fisheries zone, vegetation condition remained stable with above normal greenness as depicted by the unchanged VCI-3month value of 91 but the forecast indicates a deteriorating trend driven by the enhanced probability of below normal soil moisture across the outlook period.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Body condition for all livestock species was fair but on a deteriorating trend while household access distance to water source increased but remained within the seasonal range.
Milk production and hence consumption level declined further falling outside the normal range but cost of water was normal.
Despite the terms of trade falling above the normal range, a drop was recorded in September and no livestock death attributed to starvation was reported but migration resumed.
Majority of households were consuming staples and vegetables every day, accompanied by oil and pulses a few times in a week albeit with a minimally adequate diet.
Proportion of under-fives who were moderately and severely malnourished remained stable and within the seasonal range.