Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Dry and hot weather conditions dominated across all parts of the county during the month under review with the maximum temperature ranging between 360C and 370C. Cumulative rainfall for the current year accounted for only 28 percent of the long-term annual rainfall.

 The condition of vegetation deteriorated across all the sub counties with the Pastoral and Fishing Livelihood Zones remaining the most affected. A negative trend is forecasted across November due to the delayed onset of the short rains.

 Most sites remained water stressed with all the water pans having dried up and the depth of traditional river wells elongating considerably while borehole breakdown increased.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Body condition of all livestock species was generally poor and an increase in access distance to water source for households’ and livestock was recorded in October over all the sites.

 Milk produced and consumed was at nil level while household purchasing power remained compromised due to the poor terms of trade. Livestock deaths attributed to disease, starvation/dehydration were reported and over 75 percent of the herd had migrated out of their normal grazing areas.

 Proportion of households categorized as a having a poor FCS was higher than the seasonal average. Constraints in accessing food remained significantly pronounced especially in the Fishing Livelihood Zone with about 84 percent of households applying ‘stress’ consumption based coping strategies while acute malnutrition was above the emergency threshold