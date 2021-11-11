Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Select few areas on the Western side of the County received highly depressed rainfall for 1-2 days during dekad one of October. Noteworthy, total rainfall for the 6-month period (May-October 2021) represents only 48 percent of the rainfall normally received within that duration.

• Deterioration in the condition of vegetation was witnessed more so in the Pastoral and Fisheries livelihood zones.

• Further, the weather outlook for November points to the likelihood of maximum temperatures oscillating at 360 C and therefore minimal recovery likely to be witnessed.

• The water situation was declining and inadequate especially in sites not well served with boreholes. In addition, most open water sources were below 25 percent capacity in October.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Save for the Fisheries zone (poor), the body condition for all species was fair while the household return distance to water source increased slightly and fell outside the normal range.

• Milk production and consumption level declined and was outside the seasonal range. Terms of trade dropped slightly and was exceptionally low in Turkana North. Despite out-migration being witnessed, there were no deaths attributed to starvation.

• Proportion of households categorized as having a poor FCS increased but there was no significant shift in the proportion of ‘severely/moderately’ malnourished under-fives. Notably, households were applying more severe coping strategies in October across all the livelihood zones.