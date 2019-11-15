Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The short rains onset was timely with enhanced rainfall whose temporal distribution was 10-12 days and well spatially distributed being received in the county. The cumulative rainfall for the six month period (May to October) accounted for 165 percent of the normal rainfall.
Vegetation condition improved significantly as evidenced by the VCI-3month value of 53 depicting above normal vegetation greenness across all sub counties.
Water situation improved rapidly with most open water sources recharging to above 50 percent capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Household return trekking distance to water source declined with the level of milk produced and consumed increasing marginally in October. Despite the body condition of all livestock species improving, the terms of trade remained stable relative to the previous month.
Neither was there significant livestock migration taking place nor deaths occassioned by dehydration reported during the period under review.
Food consumption pattern remained generally stable while the proportion of under-fives ‘at risk’ of malnutrition was within the seasonal range. Similar coping strategies to those applied previously were in use during the month of October.