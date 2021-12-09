Kenya
Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Dry and hot weather conditions dominated across all parts of the County during the month under review with the daytime temperature ranging between 360C and 380C. Consequently, cumulative rainfall for the 6-month period (June - November 2021) accounted for only 10 percent of the rainfall normally recorded for that span of time.
The condition of vegetation deteriorated significantly as evidenced by the decline in the VCI-3month/1month values.
The Pastoral and Fisheries livelihood zones remained the most affected. A negative trend is forecasted across December.
Most sites remained water stressed with over 80 percent of water pans/rock catchments having dried up and the depth of traditional river wells increasing considerably.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Body condition of all livestock species was fair to poor and an increase in access distance to water source for households’ and livestock was recorded in November.
Milk produced and consumed by a negligible percentage of households was significantly low while household purchasing power remained compromised due to the poor terms of trade.
Livestock deaths attributed to disease, starvation/dehydration were reported and over 60 percent of the herd had migrated.
Proportion of households categorized as a having a poor FCS was higher than the seasonal average with constraints in accessing food remaining remarkably pronounced across all sites while the nutritional status deteriorated marginally.