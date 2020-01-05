05 Jan 2020

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Biophysical Indicators
• Rainfall received during the month under review was enhanced, evenly distributed in space with a temporal distribution of eight to nine days. In addition, the continuity/progression from the previous month was good.
• Drastic vegetation improvement in terms of greenness and density was witnessed as evidenced by the notable shift in the VCI-3month value for November.
• Most open water sources recharged up to 75-100 percent capacity with consumption level rising significantly.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• Amount of milk produced and consumed increased further with the household return trekking distance to water source declining slightly. The terms of trade rose as a consequence of the livestock body condition improving remarkably.
• Migration pattern was normal with no livestock deaths attributed to starvation being reported across November.
• Proportion of under-fives considered to be ‘at risk’ of malnutrition decreased slightly falling within the seasonal range. Food consumption improved with the proportion of households with a poor FCS reducing by 10 percent.
• Additionally, the consumption based coping strategies in application during the month of November were less severe than those applied previously.

