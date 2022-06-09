Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall: The county received uneven but fair to good amounts of rainfall in dekad 1 followed by showers through to dekad 3 during the reporting month. The rain was below the amount recorded both the long-term average and in wet years. The quality and quantity of water improved and water sources had recharged as water table improved.

• Vegetation: The vegetation condition improved and was good in most parts of the county as portrayed by increase in VCI. Grass and shrubs, favoured by livestock, portrayed green fleshy leaves. Fisheries livelihood zone had vegetation that had not developed compared to other zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Production Indicators: Livestock body condition improved. Milk production was poor and immensely below the average. In-migration was recorded as livestock migrate from the insecure borders into save grazing areas within the county.

• Access Indicators: Livestock and households’ distance to water sources reduced but was higher than the long-term average. Milk consumption was poor and below normal. The market price of Goat increased resulting to increase in Terms of Trade despite the rise in the Maize price.

• Utilization Indicators: Food consumption score for households improved. Coping strategy index reduced implying that households employed less severe coping mechanisms in May. The proportion of children aged 6-59 months reduced and was below the long-term average.