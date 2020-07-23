Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall with a temporal distribution of 5-7 days was received across all the livelihood zones in May. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (December 2019-May 2020) represents 226% of the total rainfall normally received for the period.

• Stability in the condition of vegetation was witnessed in May with above normal vegetation greenness being observed across all the sub counties as supported by the VCI-3month of 101.

• The recharge level of most open water sources was generally above 75 percent capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Body condition of all livestock species across all the livelihood zones was good and improving. Distance to water source for both domestic use and animals did not change from that recorded in April and was within the normal range. However, milk production and consumption level was low and generally outside the usual range for May.

• Terms of trade declined slightly but was within the normal range. In addition, there was no migration taking place nor livestock deaths attributed to starvation/dehydration reported during the month under review.