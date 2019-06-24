Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

During the period under review, recharge of open water sources was witnessed with the water situation improving across all sites.

Vegetation condition across all the livelihood zones improved slightly in relation to the previous month.

Depressed rainfall was received across most areas for two days save for Turkana west and Loima that experienced moderate rainfall in May. The total rainfall for the period December 2018 to May 2019 represents fifty one percent of the rainfall normally received for that cycle.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition was generally fair hence an improvement from the previous month with the return distance to water source decreasing slightly and remaining at par with the long term average distance for the month.

The level of milk production and consumption adjusted upwards but the terms of trade did not fluctuate.

Neither was livestock deaths attributed to dehydration nor migration reported during the month under review.