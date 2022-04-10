Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Dry and hot weather conditions dominated across all parts of the county during the period under review. Consequently, the aggregate rainfall for the six-month period spanning from October 2021 to March 2022 accounted for only 27 percent of the normal rainfall for the period.

• The condition of vegetation deteriorated significantly across most sites in the county as evidenced by the shift in the VCI3month values for all Sub-counties during that period.

• Majority of the sites remained water stressed following the drying up of over 90 percent of open water sources, breakdown of boreholes and increased depth of traditional river wells.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Body condition for all livestock species was generally poor and on a deteriorating trend while household/livestock access distance to water source increased albeit slightly. All the sites reported nil milk production and thus milk consumption.

• The terms of trade declined further and was significantly lower than the long-term average. Livestock migration was observed towards the peripheries with livestock deaths attributed to starvation/dehydration being reported across most areas.

• Proportion of under-fives classified as ‘severely or moderately malnourished’ increased with households applying more severe consumption and insurance based coping strategies in March. Additionally, approximately 48 percent of households were categorized as having a poor FCS with the Pastoral livelihood zones presenting the highest proportion of 50.8 percent.