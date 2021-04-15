Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The long rains onset had not been attained and thus dry and hot weather conditions prevailed across all parts with the highest temperature oscillating at 380C. Cumulative rainfall for the period commencing October 2020 to March 2021 accounted for only 54 percent of the normal rainfall for that duration.

Condition of vegetation deteriorated further during the period under review with most areas in all the Sub counties experiencing severe vegetation deficit. Turkana North, East,

South (Pastoral areas) and Central were the most affected.