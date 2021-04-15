Kenya
Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The long rains onset had not been attained and thus dry and hot weather conditions prevailed across all parts with the highest temperature oscillating at 380C. Cumulative rainfall for the period commencing October 2020 to March 2021 accounted for only 54 percent of the normal rainfall for that duration.
Condition of vegetation deteriorated further during the period under review with most areas in all the Sub counties experiencing severe vegetation deficit. Turkana North, East,
South (Pastoral areas) and Central were the most affected.
All the open water sources had dried up while the number of non-functional boreholes was on the rise with water trucking sites also increasing rapidly during the month under review.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition for all species was poor while the milk production level declined further. Livestock deaths attributed to starvation were reported with over 80 percent of herd migrating in search of forage and water.
Considerable increase in the household return distance to water source was witnessed while the cost of water was outside the normal range. Household purchasing power remained eroded as a consequence of the reported poor terms of trade and the milk consumption level was on a seasonal low.
As a consequence of the prevailing food gaps evidenced by the rise in proportion of households falling within the poor FCS category, severe coping strategies were being applied with proportion of malnourished under-fives increasing gradually.