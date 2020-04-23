Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Stability in the condition of vegetation was witnessed in March with above normal vegetation greenness being observed across all the sub counties as evidenced by the shift in VCI-3month from 102 to 117.

Enhanced rainfall with a temporal distribution of 8-10 days was received across all the livelihood zones during the month of March. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (October 2019 to March 2020) represents 237 percent of the total rainfall normally received for the period.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Body condition of all livestock species was good and stable.

Distance to water source remained stable and within the normal range. Milk production level rose slightly and like consumption it was within the seasonal range.

Terms of trade rose and fell above the range for the month by a significant margin. Neither was there migration taking place nor starvation/dehydration deaths reported in March.