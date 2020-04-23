Kenya
Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Enhanced rainfall with a temporal distribution of 8-10 days was received across all the livelihood zones during the month of March. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (October 2019 to March 2020) represents 237 percent of the total rainfall normally received for the period.
Stability in the condition of vegetation was witnessed in March with above normal vegetation greenness being observed across all the sub counties as evidenced by the shift in VCI-3month from 102 to 117.
Open water sources were recharged to 75 percent capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Body condition of all livestock species was good and stable.
Distance to water source remained stable and within the normal range. Milk production level rose slightly and like consumption it was within the seasonal range.
Terms of trade rose and fell above the range for the month by a significant margin. Neither was there migration taking place nor starvation/dehydration deaths reported in March.
Coping strategy index remained stable and within the normal range with approximately 23 percent of households being classified as having a poor FCS. Proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition was stable and remained within the normal range for the month under review.