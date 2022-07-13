Kenya

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The county received poor amount of rainfall that was below the average. The cumulative rainfall was below the wet, dry and the long-term average. Rainfall was evenly distributed in time during the month.

Vegetation: During the month, the vegetation condition remained fair as the previous month. Vegetation was basically on a declining trend despite the observed increase in the VCI. Fisheries livelihood zone had the worst vegetation compared to the other zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: The condition of livestock during the month was fair and was on a worsening trend. The county recorded Nil mount of milk from own production. Cases of out-migration to areas with good forage was recorded.

Access Indicators: The return distance of households to water sources increased and was above the long-term average. Livestock trekking distance increased and was above the average for such time of the year. Milk consumption was Nil. Terms of Trade reduced and was below the average.

Utilization Indicators: The proportion of children who were under 5 years and ‘at Risk’ of malnutrition was above the normal range. FCS was below the previous month and also below the average. CSI was below the normal range.

