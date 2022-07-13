Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall: The county received poor amount of rainfall that was below the average. The cumulative rainfall was below the wet, dry and the long-term average. Rainfall was evenly distributed in time during the month.

• Vegetation: During the month, the vegetation condition remained fair as the previous month. Vegetation was basically on a declining trend despite the observed increase in the VCI. Fisheries livelihood zone had the worst vegetation compared to the other zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Production Indicators: The condition of livestock during the month was fair and was on a worsening trend. The county recorded Nil mount of milk from own production. Cases of out-migration to areas with good forage was recorded.

• Access Indicators: The return distance of households to water sources increased and was above the long-term average. Livestock trekking distance increased and was above the average for such time of the year. Milk consumption was Nil. Terms of Trade reduced and was below the average.

• Utilization Indicators: The proportion of children who were under 5 years and ‘at Risk’ of malnutrition was above the normal range. FCS was below the previous month and also below the average. CSI was below the normal range.