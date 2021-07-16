Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The County did not experience rainfall during the period under review, however, cumulative rainfall for the period January to June 2021 accounted for 142 percent of the rainfall normally received over that span of time.

 Stability in the vegetation condition in relation to previous month was observed with the recorded VCI-3month value of 59 depicting normal vegetation greenness.

 Most open water sources were at 25-50 percent capacity following the recharge that took place in May.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Livestock body condition for all species was generally fair and the return trekking distance to water source remained unchanged from the previous month although slightly outside the normal range for the period under review.