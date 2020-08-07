Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• In June 2020, the county recorded little amount of rainfall that was erratically distributed in time and space albeit being within the normal range.

• Enhanced rainfall was received in the first dekad of the month and constituted 89 percent of normal.

Vegetation:

• The condition of vegetation was good and above normal as depicted by the recorded VCI-3Month of 85.1.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• In June 2020, milk production was below the normal range but consumption was fair and within its normal range. Livestock body condition was good for all species and within normal. No major livestock migration was reported.

• Households distance to water sources was stable and below its normal range. Waiting time at water source was 10-15 minutes; similar to the previous month.

• Terms of trade was favourable and above its normal range connoting high purchasing power of pastoralists.

• The nutrition status for children under 5years, whose MUAC is between 125-134, was fair and below normal value.

• Food consumption score remained stable and below the normal range. Reduced coping strategy index similarly remained stable and below normal value.