15 Jul 2019

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (949.7 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Enhanced rainfall was experienced during the first dekad of June with depressed amounts being recorded thereafter culminating to cessation during the third dekad. Additionally, the 6-month seasonal cumulative rainfall was below the long term average and accounted for only thirty nine percent.
  • Condition of vegetation improved further across the county as evidenced by the VCI-3month that adjusted upwards.
  • Improved water situation was evident with open water sources recharging up to 50-75 percent capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • During the period under review, the body condition of livestock was fair to good while the household/livestock return distance to water source dropped significantly consequently falling within the normal range.
  • The terms of trade and milk consumption remained stable but the amount of milk produced rose but was at par with the long term average for the month of June.
  • Save for the normal in-migration taking place, there was death of livestock reported attributed to starvation.
  • There was no fluctuation in the food consumption pattern and coping strategies applied from the previous month, however, the proportion of under fives rated as being 'at risk' of malnutrition declined falling within the normal range .

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.