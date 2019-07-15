Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Enhanced rainfall was experienced during the first dekad of June with depressed amounts being recorded thereafter culminating to cessation during the third dekad. Additionally, the 6-month seasonal cumulative rainfall was below the long term average and accounted for only thirty nine percent.
- Condition of vegetation improved further across the county as evidenced by the VCI-3month that adjusted upwards.
- Improved water situation was evident with open water sources recharging up to 50-75 percent capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- During the period under review, the body condition of livestock was fair to good while the household/livestock return distance to water source dropped significantly consequently falling within the normal range.
- The terms of trade and milk consumption remained stable but the amount of milk produced rose but was at par with the long term average for the month of June.
- Save for the normal in-migration taking place, there was death of livestock reported attributed to starvation.
- There was no fluctuation in the food consumption pattern and coping strategies applied from the previous month, however, the proportion of under fives rated as being 'at risk' of malnutrition declined falling within the normal range .