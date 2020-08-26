Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Most open water sources such as pans and rock catchments were recharged to above 75 percent capacity.

Vegetation condition was stable as evidenced by the VCI3month value of 82. Further, above normal vegetation/forage greenness was observed across all the livelihood zones.

Off season rainfall with a distribution in time of 4-5 days was experienced along the western side of the county in July. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (February-July 2020) accounted for 282 percent of the normal rainfall for that span of time.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition for all species was good except in the Fisheries zone while household access distance to water source was significantly low and within the seasonal range.

Despite milk production and consumption level rising slightly, both were below the normal range for the month under review.

Stability was observed in the terms of trade and was notably above the normal range. Neither was there migration taking place nor livestock deaths attributed to starvation reported.