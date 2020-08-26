Kenya

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Off season rainfall with a distribution in time of 4-5 days was experienced along the western side of the county in July.
    Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (February-July 2020) accounted for 282 percent of the normal rainfall for that span of time.

  • Vegetation condition was stable as evidenced by the VCI3month value of 82. Further, above normal vegetation/forage greenness was observed across all the livelihood zones.

  • Most open water sources such as pans and rock catchments were recharged to above 75 percent capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition for all species was good except in the Fisheries zone while household access distance to water source was significantly low and within the seasonal range.

  • Despite milk production and consumption level rising slightly, both were below the normal range for the month under review.

  • Stability was observed in the terms of trade and was notably above the normal range. Neither was there migration taking place nor livestock deaths attributed to starvation reported.

  • Proportion of under-fives ‘at risk’ increased while a significant proportion of households were categorized as having a poor FCS. Households applied severe consumption based coping strategies frequently during the month of July.

Related Content