Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Off-season rainfall with a temporal distribution of four to five days was received across all the livelihood zones during the month of July. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (February-July 2019) accounts for 91 percent of the total rainfall normally received for the period.
Further improvement in the condition of vegetation was witnessed in July with above normal vegetation greenness being observed across most sub counties as evidenced by the shift in VCI-3 month from 27 to 50.
Open water sources were recharged to 75 percent capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Body condition of all livestock species is fair to good and improving. Distance to water source reduced further and currently lies within the normal range. Milk production and consumption level remained stable.
Terms of trade were stable and at par with the long term average for July. No migration was taking place nor were there deaths attributed to drought during that period.
Coping strategy index remained stable and within the normal range with 35.1 percent of households being classified as having a poor FCS. Proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition dropped significantly and fell within the normal range for the month under review