Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Further improvement in the condition of vegetation was witnessed in July with above normal vegetation greenness being observed across most sub counties as evidenced by the shift in VCI-3 month from 27 to 50.

Off-season rainfall with a temporal distribution of four to five days was received across all the livelihood zones during the month of July. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (February-July 2019) accounts for 91 percent of the total rainfall normally received for the period.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Body condition of all livestock species is fair to good and improving. Distance to water source reduced further and currently lies within the normal range. Milk production and consumption level remained stable.

Terms of trade were stable and at par with the long term average for July. No migration was taking place nor were there deaths attributed to drought during that period.