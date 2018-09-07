Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- No rainfall was experienced in the county during the month of July. However, cumulative rainfall for the 6-month period covering February 2018 to July 2018 represents 166% of what is normally experienced.

- The condition of vegetation deteriorated slightly as evidenced by the shift in VCI-3month downwards but the level of greenness was above normal across all areas in the county.

- Across the three livelihood zones, pasture and browse condition was good although tending to fair in some few places.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- The body condition of all livestock species was good while the household return trekking distance to water source remained stable and within the normal range for the period.

- Milk production and consumption level remained the same and fell within the normal seasonal range.

- Terms of trade were stable and above the seasonal range by an outstanding margin. No migration or death attributed to drought was reported during the month under review.

- No change in coping strategy index was recorded and it remained within the normal range. Thirty percent of households were categorized as having a poor FCS, an increase from the twenty one percent reported previously. Proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition increased slightly but remained within the normal range for the month of July.