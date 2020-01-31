Kenya
Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
- The county received sparing amounts of rainfall in January 2020; typically constituting mainly of showers in different parts in the county. The showers were unevenly distributed in time and space.
Vegetation:
- Despite receipt of little amounts of rainfall in January 2020, significantly good vegetation condition was witnessed across all the three major livelihood zones in the county.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Livestock body condition was good for all the species reared in the county. Milk production and consumption was stable and within the normal seasonal ranges.
- Livestock trekking distance from grazing to water sources increased but remained within the normal range. No major migration was witnessed due to availability of forage.
- The Terms of Trade was favorable and above the normal range.
- The percentage of children under 5 years, ‘at risk’ of malnutrition, was stable and was below the normal range.
- Food Consumption score was stable and below the normal range for the month under analysis. The Coping Strategy Index was steady and remained below normal range.