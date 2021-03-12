Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Dry and hot weather conditions dominated across all parts of the County during the period under review with the daytime temperature ranging between 36 0C and 38 0C. Consequently, total rainfall for the 6-month period (September 2020 - February 2021) represents only 48 percent of the rainfall normally recorded for that span of time.

• The condition of vegetation deteriorated significantly as evidenced by the decline in the VCI-3month and VCI-1month values. The Fisheries and Pastoral livelihood zones remained the most affected. A negative trend is projected across March.

• The water situation was equally dire across a number of areas with over 90 percent of water pans having dried up and the depth of traditional river wells increasing substantially.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Body condition of all livestock species was poor and an increase in access distance to water source for households’ and livestock was recorded in February.

• Milk produced and consumed by a negligible percentage of households was considerably low while household purchasing power was compromised due to the poor terms of trade.

Livestock deaths attributed to starvation/dehydration were reported and over 75 percent of the herd had migrated.

• Proportion of households categorized as a having a poor FCS increased with constraints in accessing food remaining significantly pronounced and more severe coping strategies being applied. Nutritional status equally deteriorated.