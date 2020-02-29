Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• In February 2020, the county received little amounts of rainfall that was poorly distributed both in time and space.

It was mainly comprised of little showers in pockets of the county.

Vegetation:

• The condition of vegetation remained fair to good and above the average in all the three livelihood zones. Browse was in good condition and pasture was fair.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• The body condition of all the livestock species was good with goats and camel depicting fatty muscles in all the livelihood zones.

• Household return distance from water sources was below the average during the reporting month.

• During the reporting period, the Terms of Trade remained relatively favorable and above the normal range.

• The proportion of children under 5 years, ‘at risk’ of malnutrition, had increased compared to the previous month but was below the normal range.

• The Food Consumption score increased from that reported in the previous month and was below the normal range during the month under analysis.

• The Coping Strategy Index remained stable and it was below normal range.