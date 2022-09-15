Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Dry and hot weather conditions dominated across all sections of the county in August with the maximum temperature oscillating at 330C-350C. Notably, cumulative rainfall for the six-month period (March to August 2022) accounted for only 19 percent of the normal rainfall for that duration.

 The condition of vegetation deteriorated to a greater extent as evidenced by the decline in the VCI-3month values for all sub counties. Turkana North, East and Loima were the most affected during the subject period under review.

 Most sites remained water stressed with over 95 percent of water pans/rock catchments drying up and the depth of traditional river wells increasing considerably.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Body condition of all livestock species was fair to poor with the trekking distance to water source for households and livestock increased remaining outside the normal range.

 None of the sampled households reported to have consumed milk out of own production while the household purchasing power remained greatly compromised due to the poor terms of trade. Livestock deaths attributed to disease, starvation/dehydration and predation were reported and estimated 50-75 percent of the herd had migrated.

 Proportion of households categorized as having a poor FCS was higher than the seasonal average with constraints in accessing food remaining remarkably pronounced and thus a significant portion of households were applying ‘crisis’ coping strategies while the nutritional status of under-fives was ‘serious’.