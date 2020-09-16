Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall received in localized sections of the county was highly depressed with a distribution in time of 2-4 days.

Cumulative rainfall for the period March to August during the current year accounts for 262 percent of the rainfall normally received over that span of time.

• Stability in the vegetation condition in relation to previous month was observed with the recorded VCI-month value of 91 indicative of above normal vegetation greenness.

• Most open water sources were at 50-75 percent capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition for all species was generally good and despite the return trekking distance to water source increasing slightly, it remained within the normal range for the period under review. Cost of water was normal.

• Milk production declined slightly with the amount consumed in August at household level assuming a similar trend.

• No variation in the terms of trade was observed and it was above the long term average. Migration albeit not significant was taking place but there were no deaths attributed to starvation/dehydration witnessed across the reporting period.

• Continued poor food consumption pattern had a negative impact on nutrition with the proportion of under-fives ‘at risk’ adjusting upwards despite the reduced coping strategy index not depicting any remarkable variation.