12 Sep 2019

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (492.9 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall received in localized sections of the county was highly depressed with a distribution in time of 2-3 days.
Cumulative rainfall for the period March to August during the current year accounts for 82 percent of the rainfall normally received over that span of time.

• Stability in the vegetation condition in relation to previous month was observed with the recorded VCI-month value of 63 depicting above normal vegetation greenness.

• Most open water sources were at 50-75 percent capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition for all species was generally fair and the return trekking distance to water source remained unchanged from the previous month and was within the normal range for the period under review.

• Milk production declined slightly but amount consumed was the same as that recorded in July.

• No variation in the terms of trade was observed but if fell below the three year average. There was neither notable migration taking place nor deaths occassioned by drought.

• Despite the food consumption pattern remaining outside the acceptable standards, proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition was stable and within the normal range with the coping capacity not significantly compromised.

