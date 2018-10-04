Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Condition of pasture and browse was good, though on a declining trend.

Vegetation: The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) reduced compared to the previous month despite being above normal.

State of water sources are within the normal range but declining.

Rainfall: Lodwar Meteorological station recorded 2 mm amounts of rainfall during the reporting month. However, the county received 37 percent of normal rainfall.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition was good (smooth appearance).

Milk production is below normal and on downward trend compared to the previous month.

Livestock trekking distance from grazing to water sources increased despite being below normal range.

Household distance to water sources increased but remained below normal range.

The Terms of Trade was good (favourable) and above normal range.

The percentage of children under 5 years, who are at risk of malnutrition (MUAC less than 135 mm) increased to 16 but was below the normal range.