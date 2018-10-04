04 Oct 2018

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
Download PDF (939.91 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Rainfall: Lodwar Meteorological station recorded 2 mm amounts of rainfall during the reporting month. However, the county received 37 percent of normal rainfall.

  • State of water sources are within the normal range but declining.

  • Vegetation: The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) reduced compared to the previous month despite being above normal.

  • Condition of pasture and browse was good, though on a declining trend.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition was good (smooth appearance).

  • Milk production is below normal and on downward trend compared to the previous month.

  • Livestock trekking distance from grazing to water sources increased despite being below normal range.

  • Household distance to water sources increased but remained below normal range.

  • The Terms of Trade was good (favourable) and above normal range.

  • The percentage of children under 5 years, who are at risk of malnutrition (MUAC less than 135 mm) increased to 16 but was below the normal range.

  • The Coping Strategy Index was 16 and remained below normal range.

