Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall with a temporal distribution of 4-5 days was received across all the livelihood zones during the month of April.

Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (November 2021-April 2022) represents only 25 percent of the total rainfall normally recorded for the period.

• Deterioration in the condition of vegetation was witnessed before the onset of the long rains was attained as evidenced by the shift in the VCI-1month index downwards from the previous month. Pasture condition was particularly very poor.

• The water situation was declining and inadequate especially in sites not well served with boreholes during the first half of April but improved slightly towards the end of month under review.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• The body condition for all species was generally poor while the household return distance to water source despite remaining stable, it was outside the normal range for April.

• Milk production and consumption level remained on a seasonal low while the terms of trade declined further and were exceedingly outside the normal range. Out-migration continued with livestock mortalities attributed to disease, starvation and hypothermia being recorded across most sites in the county.

• Proportion of households categorized as having a poor FCS increased with that of moderately malnourished under-fives adjusting upwards slightly while households were having a minimally adequate diet with application of severe to extreme coping strategies being a common phenomenon in April