Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Select parts of the County experienced a late rainfall onset with amounts received being significantly depressed. Further, cumulative rainfall for the period commencing November 2020 to April 2021 accounted for only 26 percent of the rainfall normally recorded for that duration of time.

• Deterioration in the condition of vegetation was witnessed with the forage condition remaining considerably poor especially in Turkana North and East Sub counties.

• There was no noticeable recharge of the open water sources and thus majority remained dry with the increased number of borehole breakages worsening the water situation in April.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• The body condition for all livestock species was poor and the milk production hence consumption level remarkably low and outside the normal range. Increased cases of livestock mortalities attributed to starvation were reported while massive livestock migration was ongoing during the month of April.

• Despite the return distance to water source stabilizing, it remained considerably elongated with the cost of water also falling outside the usual range. Household purchasing power declined further due to the deteriorating terms of trade.

• Proportion of households categorized as having a poor FCS was high while majority of households were having a minimally adequate diet as exemplified by the high coping strategy index and reflected in the increasing proportion of under-fives either severely or moderately malnourished.