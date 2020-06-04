Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall received during the month of April was highly enhanced especially in the second dekad with a distribution in time of 10-12 days across the three major livelihood zones.

Consequently, total rainfall recorded for the period; November 2019 to April 2020 accounted for 196 percent of the normal precipitation for that span of time.

• Vegetation condition was good and stable in relation to the previous month as evidenced by the unchanged VCI-3month value of 117 for the entire County. Therefore, vegetation greenness across all the Sub counties was above normal.

• Water sources recharged significantly during the month under review with for instance approximately half of the water pans and rock catchments being at full capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition for all species was remarkably good and improving and that was partly as a result of the trekking distance to water source being short and falling strongly within the seasonal range. The level of milk produced increased marginally while that of consumption remained stable but both were within the normal range for the month.

• An upward shift in the terms of trade was noted and was considerably above the long term average with neither livestock deaths nor migration being reported in April.