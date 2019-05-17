17 May 2019

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Download PDF (932.61 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county experienced a late onset with rainfall received in varied amounts for 2-3 days being evenly distributed.
    Cumulative rainfall for the 6-month period (Nov 2018 to Apr 2019) accounted for only fifty three percent of the normal.

  • No significant improvement in the condition of vegetation was observed, most areas exhibited moderate to severe vegetation deficit. Forage condition was generally poor.

  • The water situation had deteriorated significantly but the situation was alleviated albeit slightly by the rainfall received in dekad three of the month under review.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • The body condition of livestock in the plains was poor with some cases of emaciated shoats. Return distance to water source increased and fell outside the normal range.

  • Nil milk production and consumption was reported with the terms of trade depicting a negative trend.

  • Migration towards international borders was witnessed and some sites reported death of livestock especially shoats.

  • Stability in food consumption was observed as households applied less severe coping strategies during the review period but the level of malnutrition as evidenced by the proportion of under fives 'at risk' was on the rise and at par with the long term average proportion for April.

