Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The water situation had deteriorated significantly but the situation was alleviated albeit slightly by the rainfall received in dekad three of the month under review.

No significant improvement in the condition of vegetation was observed, most areas exhibited moderate to severe vegetation deficit. Forage condition was generally poor.

The county experienced a late onset with rainfall received in varied amounts for 2-3 days being evenly distributed. Cumulative rainfall for the 6-month period (Nov 2018 to Apr 2019) accounted for only fifty three percent of the normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

The body condition of livestock in the plains was poor with some cases of emaciated shoats. Return distance to water source increased and fell outside the normal range.

Nil milk production and consumption was reported with the terms of trade depicting a negative trend.

Migration towards international borders was witnessed and some sites reported death of livestock especially shoats.