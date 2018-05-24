24 May 2018

Turkana County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- Enhanced rainfall with a temporal distribution of 15-17 days was received across all the livelihood zones during the month under review. Cumulative rainfall received during the 6-month period (November 2017-April 2018) represents 134% of the total rainfall received normally for the period.
- Significant improvement in vegetation condition was witnessed in April with above normal vegetation greenness across being observed across all the sub counties as further exemplified by the shift in VCI-3month from 39 to 62.
- Forage condition was good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Body condition of all livestock species is good and improving. Distance to water source significantly reduced and lies within the normal range. Milk production and consumption improved and remains within the normal range.
- Terms of trade remained stable in relation to the previous month and considerably above the normal range for the month. No significant migration nor deaths attributed to dehydration was reported during the month under review.
- Coping strategy index remained stable and within the normal range with only twenty three percent of households being classified as having a poor FCS. Proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition decreased slightly and lies within the normal range for the month under review.

